Smooth Takeoff: Helicopter Service Boosts Shri Kedarnath Dham Yatra 2025

The 2025 Shri Kedarnath Dham Yatra has initiated its helicopter service from Sonprayag, Uttarakhand, offering pilgrims a more convenient travel alternative, officials announced on Thursday. Pawan Rana, a helicopter operator, stated that tickets can be purchased online via IRCTC, or offline through the District or Sector Magistrate. The service runs 20-30 shuttles per day, accommodating over 150 pilgrims.

Rana emphasized that flight schedules are contingent on weather conditions, assuring that safety remains the top priority with robust security measures in place. On a clear day, 25 to 30 flights operate, but adverse weather can lead to cancellations. Daily, about 150 online bookings occur, and a month-long advance booking window is open.

In related developments, the idol of Baba Kedarnath is scheduled to arrive at Kedarnath Dham on May 1, with the temple set to welcome devotees on May 2 at 7:00 am. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Yamunotri on April 30, marking its opening during Akshaya Tritiya.

Dhami assured the public of meticulous oversight to prevent issues for Char Dham Yatra pilgrims, noting the particularly challenging journey to Yamunotri Dham. Efforts are underway to enhance this route with a comprehensive master plan. The Char Dham has seen a notable rise in visitors since 2014, attributed to substantial development under PM Narendra Modi's leadership.

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 commenced on Wednesday with more than 22 lakh devotees registering at the Rishikesh Transit Camp, heading towards the revered shrines, according to ANI reports.

