Pakistani National Granted Last-Minute Reprieve by J&K Court After Visa Cancellation

In a turn of events amid strained Indo-Pak relations, Minal Khan, a Pakistani national married to a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable, received a last-minute reprieve from deportation by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. This development followed the Indian government's sweeping cancellation of visas for Pakistani nationals.

Khan had entered India on a visiting visa and had sought a long-term visa after marrying Constable Munir Ahmed. However, the recent Pahalgam attack, which resulted in heightened security measures and subsequent visa cancellations, led to her deportation to the Attari border. Advocate Ankur Sharma, representing Khan, highlighted that she had positive recommendations for her long-term visa yet lacked formal approval when the government implemented its stringent policies.

The High Court's interim order permitted Khan's return to Jammu following her deportation. Meanwhile, a surge in visa cancellations has led to 786 Pakistani nationals leaving India via the Attari border since April 24, following the deadly Pahalgam attack, one of the gravest since the 2019 Pulwama incident.

