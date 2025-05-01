Pakistani National Granted Last-Minute Reprieve by J&K Court After Visa Cancellation
The J&K High Court has granted Minal Khan, a Pakistani married to a CRPF constable in Jammu, last-minute relief after India's visa cancellations. Despite applying for a long-term visa, she was deported to the Attari border. A court order allowed her return to Jammu amid tightened security post-Pahalgam attack.
- Country:
- India
In a turn of events amid strained Indo-Pak relations, Minal Khan, a Pakistani national married to a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable, received a last-minute reprieve from deportation by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. This development followed the Indian government's sweeping cancellation of visas for Pakistani nationals.
Khan had entered India on a visiting visa and had sought a long-term visa after marrying Constable Munir Ahmed. However, the recent Pahalgam attack, which resulted in heightened security measures and subsequent visa cancellations, led to her deportation to the Attari border. Advocate Ankur Sharma, representing Khan, highlighted that she had positive recommendations for her long-term visa yet lacked formal approval when the government implemented its stringent policies.
The High Court's interim order permitted Khan's return to Jammu following her deportation. Meanwhile, a surge in visa cancellations has led to 786 Pakistani nationals leaving India via the Attari border since April 24, following the deadly Pahalgam attack, one of the gravest since the 2019 Pulwama incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judge Blocks Deportation of Indian Student in Landmark Case
Trump's Administration Held in Contempt Over Venezuela Deportation
Trump Administration Faces Criminal Contempt Charges Over Deportations
Trump Administration Faces Potential Prosecution Over Deportation Order Violation
Judicial Showdown: Trump's Deportation Battle Intensifies