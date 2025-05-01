Left Menu

Pakistani National Granted Last-Minute Reprieve by J&K Court After Visa Cancellation

The J&K High Court has granted Minal Khan, a Pakistani married to a CRPF constable in Jammu, last-minute relief after India's visa cancellations. Despite applying for a long-term visa, she was deported to the Attari border. A court order allowed her return to Jammu amid tightened security post-Pahalgam attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:02 IST
Pakistani National Granted Last-Minute Reprieve by J&K Court After Visa Cancellation
Advocate Ankur Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a turn of events amid strained Indo-Pak relations, Minal Khan, a Pakistani national married to a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable, received a last-minute reprieve from deportation by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. This development followed the Indian government's sweeping cancellation of visas for Pakistani nationals.

Khan had entered India on a visiting visa and had sought a long-term visa after marrying Constable Munir Ahmed. However, the recent Pahalgam attack, which resulted in heightened security measures and subsequent visa cancellations, led to her deportation to the Attari border. Advocate Ankur Sharma, representing Khan, highlighted that she had positive recommendations for her long-term visa yet lacked formal approval when the government implemented its stringent policies.

The High Court's interim order permitted Khan's return to Jammu following her deportation. Meanwhile, a surge in visa cancellations has led to 786 Pakistani nationals leaving India via the Attari border since April 24, following the deadly Pahalgam attack, one of the gravest since the 2019 Pulwama incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025