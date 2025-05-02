Left Menu

IAF Makes History with Day-Night Operations on Ganga Expressway

The Indian Air Force demonstrated its operational readiness by conducting take-off and landing exercises on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. Utilizing advanced aircraft, this exercise evaluates the expressway's potential as a wartime runway. It marks a new synergy between civil infrastructure and military strategy in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:03 IST
Indian Air Force carried out a flypast on the Ganga Expressway (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic display of military prowess, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a flypast on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, marking a major milestone in India's defence strategy. The operations, which included both daytime and nighttime drills, were held on a 3.5-kilometre-long airstrip in Shahjahanpur.

The exercise involved advanced fighter and transport aircraft like the Rafale, Jaguar, and Mirage, showcasing IAF's operational readiness to use the expressway as an alternative runway during emergencies. According to an IAF statement, this is the first airstrip in the nation equipped for day-night fighter jet landings, making it a key defence asset. Looping in 250 CCTV cameras, a security blanket surrounds the airstrip to ensure comprehensive oversight, with coordination between IAF personnel and the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority.

Scheduled to occur in two phases, the air show aims to test nighttime landing features through strategic low-altitude fly-pasts, followed by precise landing and take-off exercises between 7 PM and 10 PM. As the inaugural expressway in India to offer night landing capabilities, this initiative marks a significant leap for the IAF's operational capabilities, highlighting a new era of civil-military synergy. This exercise underscores the growing importance of India's strategic infrastructure in enhancing its national defence readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

