Modi Unveils Vizhinjam Port, Sparks Political Jibes at Congress and INDI Alliance

During the inauguration of Vizhinjam Port, BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla criticized Congress, highlighting their inconsistent stance on private enterprises. PM Modi also took a jab at the opposition, particularly noting Shashi Tharoor's presence at the event. The project, a collaboration with Adani Group, has stirred political discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:43 IST
BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Inaugurating the Vizhinjam Port on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the opposition INDI alliance, including Congress, while BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused them of double standards. Poonawalla criticized Congress for its contradictory stance on private companies, particularly the Adani Group.

At the event, PM Modi noted that Congress and its alliance partners praised projects in Kerala like Vizhinjam but critiqued similar initiatives in Delhi. Modi's comments were aimed at highlighting perceived inconsistencies within the opposition ranks.

The Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, a public-private partnership developed with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, is seen as a significant project for Kerala, underscoring the ongoing political and economic dynamics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

