Blaze at Mongstad: Safety Protocols Under Fire

On Friday, a fire broke out at an electricity substation within the Mongstad oil refinery in Norway, according to the local fire service.

The operator, Equinor, reported smoke at the site, which led to the immediate deployment of emergency response teams. The facility was quickly evacuated, as noted by the public broadcaster NRK, which cited the fire department.

This incident underscores the crucial role of emergency protocols and swift action in minimizing risks and ensuring safety in major energy facilities.

