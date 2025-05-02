Left Menu

Assam Rifles Rescue Abducted Jharkhand Man Amid Militant Clashes

A 27-year-old Jharkhand man was rescued by Assam Rifles after being abducted in Manipur. In a separate operation, Assam Rifles and Police killed three NSCN militants in Dima Hasao, seizing weapons. Both operations highlight ongoing security challenges in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:21 IST
Assam Rifles Rescue Abducted Jharkhand Man Amid Militant Clashes
Assam Rifles rescue abducted Jharkhand man in Manipur (Photo/Assam Rifles). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Rifles successfully rescued a 27-year-old man from Jharkhand who had been abducted by unidentified perpetrators in Manipur's Noney district. As per official reports, the individual was seized from Ghatao village while working with a civil company on April 30.

Reacting swiftly, Assam Rifles coordinated with community leaders to ensure the victim's safe release. Concurrently, a collaborative operation by Assam Rifles and Assam Police resulted in the death of three militants from the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) during a confrontation in Dima Hasao district, bringing to light the region's militant challenges.

Police recovered a cache of weapons, including three AK series rifles and two pistols from the deceased militants. Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam Police, disclosed the operation targeted armed militants evading capture after demanding extortion from national highway project workers. The search culminated in a fierce encounter, underscoring the persistent instability in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025