Assam Rifles Rescue Abducted Jharkhand Man Amid Militant Clashes

Assam Rifles successfully rescued a 27-year-old man from Jharkhand who had been abducted by unidentified perpetrators in Manipur's Noney district. As per official reports, the individual was seized from Ghatao village while working with a civil company on April 30.

Reacting swiftly, Assam Rifles coordinated with community leaders to ensure the victim's safe release. Concurrently, a collaborative operation by Assam Rifles and Assam Police resulted in the death of three militants from the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) during a confrontation in Dima Hasao district, bringing to light the region's militant challenges.

Police recovered a cache of weapons, including three AK series rifles and two pistols from the deceased militants. Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam Police, disclosed the operation targeted armed militants evading capture after demanding extortion from national highway project workers. The search culminated in a fierce encounter, underscoring the persistent instability in the area.

