Cyberstorm Hits M&S: A Retail Giant Struggles with Prolonged Digital Attack

Marks & Spencer, a prominent name in British retail, is grappling with the fallout of a massive cyberattack that has thrown its online operations into disarray for a second consecutive week. This disruption occurs amidst rising temperatures and the launch of new season ranges, significantly affecting sales.

Since the breach surfaced, approximately 700 million pounds ($930 million) has been erased from M&S's market value. The incident, accompanied by smaller-scale attacks on retailers like the Co-op Group and Harrods, underscores a growing cyber threat landscape, as noted by the National Cyber Security Centre.

M&S, established 141 years ago and a well-known British business, ceased online sales on April 25 after cyber issues disrupted services over Easter. While the company's precise financial impact remains undisclosed, analysts anticipate inevitable short-term profit losses. Shoppers remain locked out of their accounts as efforts to restore ordered operations continue.

