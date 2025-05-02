Left Menu

Van e-Seva Kendras: Bridging Forest Communities and Digital Services

Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve launches Van e-Seva Kendras to provide digital forest-related services to communities in buffer zones. Initiated by Maharashtra Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uikey, the centers aim to overcome connectivity issues by offering services in 10 locations, including Maroda and Moharli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:18 IST
Van e-Seva Kendras: Bridging Forest Communities and Digital Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to provide accessible digital services to local communities residing in Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve's buffer zone, ten Van e-Seva Kendras have been established. These centers are designed to deliver essential forest-related services online.

The initiative, inaugurated by Maharashtra Tribal Development Minister and Chandrapur guardian minister Ashok Uikey on April 30, addresses the challenge of limited digital connectivity in these areas.

According to TATR Field Director Prabhu Nath Shukla, villagers previously traveled long distances for such services. The centers are now operational in locations including Maroda, Mudholi, and Moharli.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025