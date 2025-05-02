Van e-Seva Kendras: Bridging Forest Communities and Digital Services

In a bid to provide accessible digital services to local communities residing in Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve's buffer zone, ten Van e-Seva Kendras have been established. These centers are designed to deliver essential forest-related services online.

The initiative, inaugurated by Maharashtra Tribal Development Minister and Chandrapur guardian minister Ashok Uikey on April 30, addresses the challenge of limited digital connectivity in these areas.

According to TATR Field Director Prabhu Nath Shukla, villagers previously traveled long distances for such services. The centers are now operational in locations including Maroda, Mudholi, and Moharli.

