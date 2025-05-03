Neeraj's Journey from Hope to Home: A Heartwarming Adoption Story

Neeraj, once a nameless child with 'knock knees' left at a Child Care Institution, has transformed his destiny. His adoption journey began in 2021 with a couple who saw him as their son, not a medical challenge.

His life now flourishes with swimming lessons, love, and school activities. Neeraj's story mirrors a broader trend in India, where adoption numbers rose from 3,677 in 2015-16 to a record 4,515 in FY 2024-25, despite the COVID-19 slump.

Yet, demand continues to exceed the number of adoptable children. With only 2,435 children available, there are 35,701 prospective parents registered, illuminating a persistent adoption gap that began narrowing in 2023-24.

(With inputs from agencies.)