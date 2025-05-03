Neeraj's Journey from Hope to Home: A Heartwarming Adoption Story
Neeraj, once left at a Child Care Institution due to his 'knock knees' condition, found a loving family in 2021. His story highlights a positive trend in India's adoption landscape, which reached a record 4,515 adoptions in FY 2024-25. Despite progress, the demand for adoptable children still outstrips supply.
- Country:
- India
Neeraj, once a nameless child with 'knock knees' left at a Child Care Institution, has transformed his destiny. His adoption journey began in 2021 with a couple who saw him as their son, not a medical challenge.
His life now flourishes with swimming lessons, love, and school activities. Neeraj's story mirrors a broader trend in India, where adoption numbers rose from 3,677 in 2015-16 to a record 4,515 in FY 2024-25, despite the COVID-19 slump.
Yet, demand continues to exceed the number of adoptable children. With only 2,435 children available, there are 35,701 prospective parents registered, illuminating a persistent adoption gap that began narrowing in 2023-24.
