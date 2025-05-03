Tensions Rise: Water Dispute Rekindles Between Punjab and Haryana

The water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana has reignited tensions as Congress MP and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi condemned the Centre and the AAP-led Punjab government for allegedly mismanaging resources. Channi accused the state of 'wrongfully releasing excess water' from the Bhakra dam, which he attributes to a plot by the Centre to destabilize the region.

Channi voiced serious concerns over the water strategy, asserting a 'nexus' is driving Punjab towards destruction amid severe drought conditions. He highlighted falling water levels and insufficient resources, questioning the logic behind transferring water when Punjab struggles to meet its own needs. He further criticized AAP's governance, suggesting influences from Haryana-born leaders like Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini defended his state amidst the escalating conflict, attributing vital importance to water-sharing for both states' wellbeing. Saini labeled CM Bhagwant Mann's comments as unfortunate and cautioned leaders against politicizing essential resources. The tensions follow a directive by the Bhakra Beas Management Board for Punjab to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana, despite Punjab's internal water crisis during key agricultural periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)