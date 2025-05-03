JP Nadda Strategizes BJP's Tamil Nadu Expansion Amid Cultural Engagements

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda convened a high-level meeting with Tamil Nadu BJP's core committee members on the outskirts of Chennai. This closed-door session aimed to formulate strategies for the impending electoral contests in the state, according to party insiders.

The meeting featured Tamil Nadu BJP State President Nainar Nagendran, BJP State Co-incharge P. Sudhakar Reddy, BJP National Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan, and ex-Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. Discussion points included evaluating the party's organizational readiness, enhancing booth-level reach, and strengthening alliance frameworks.

Laying out the meeting's insights, Nainar Nagenthiran stated that JP Nadda emphasized reinforcing the party's presence, opposing the DMK government, and increasing BJP's strength in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. In the evening, Nadda spoke at the 6th International Saiva Siddhanta Conference, illustrating Shaivism's profound cultural roots. He hailed Tamil Nadu as a blend of poetic and Shaiva heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)