Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Calls for Youth to Idolize Athletes, Not Drug-Promoting Singers

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday urged the younger generation to view sporting icons such as Milkha Singh as role models rather than singers who glorify drug use in their music.

The appeal was made during the 'Walk for Drug Free Chandigarh' event, an initiative launched by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria as part of an anti-drugs campaign. Also in attendance were Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Mann highlighted the impact of the state's Yudh Nashyan Virudh campaign aimed at tackling drug-related issues, emphasizing the need for stringent actions against drug smugglers and peddlers. Haryana's CM Saini emphasized civic participation, calling for NGOs and community organizations to actively contribute to raising awareness and fighting the menace of drugs through participatory efforts including rallies and rehab centers.

