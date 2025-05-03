Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Calls for Youth to Idolize Athletes, Not Drug-Promoting Singers

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann encourages youth to view athletes like Milkha Singh as role models instead of singers who glorify drug use. Addressing an anti-drug campaign in Chandigarh, he underscores collaborative efforts, including strict governmental actions, to combat drug smuggling and promote societal awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-05-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 16:15 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Calls for Youth to Idolize Athletes, Not Drug-Promoting Singers
Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday urged the younger generation to view sporting icons such as Milkha Singh as role models rather than singers who glorify drug use in their music.

The appeal was made during the 'Walk for Drug Free Chandigarh' event, an initiative launched by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria as part of an anti-drugs campaign. Also in attendance were Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Mann highlighted the impact of the state's Yudh Nashyan Virudh campaign aimed at tackling drug-related issues, emphasizing the need for stringent actions against drug smugglers and peddlers. Haryana's CM Saini emphasized civic participation, calling for NGOs and community organizations to actively contribute to raising awareness and fighting the menace of drugs through participatory efforts including rallies and rehab centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025