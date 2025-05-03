Unity Among Tribes: The Path to Peace in Manipur

As Manipur marks the second anniversary of its ethnic violence, Haopu Kom, president of the Kom Tribes Organisation - Valley, has underscored the necessity of fostering understanding among the state's diverse communities. Kom believes unity among the 26 indigenous tribes is crucial to overcoming current challenges and achieving lasting peace.

In an interview with ANI, Kom stressed that a concerted effort to unite is vital for the protection of their homeland. He pointed out that sacrifices have been made for the motherland, and only through mutual understanding can effective solutions emerge. Kom is confident that solidarity among the tribal communities will pave the way for peace in Manipur.

Kom also suggested that the involvement of the Central government could accelerate the peace efforts, indicating that governmental interest in the matter would be pivotal. The state has been under President's rule since the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh in February, amid tensions escalated by rallies and subsequent violence.

