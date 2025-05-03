Left Menu

Cross-Border Marriages of Sodha Community at Risk Amid Policy Shifts

The Sodha community, known for cross-border marriages linking Hindu families in Pakistan and India, faces challenges due to recent security policy changes. The Indian government's tightening regulations post-Pahalgam attack affect these traditional matrimonial alliances, causing uncertainty for these families seeking cross-border unions for cultural preservation.

03-05-2025
Ram Singh Sodha and his wife (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

In the wake of the recent Pahalgam attack, the age-old tradition of cross-border marriages among the Sodha community faces fresh challenges. This community, known for bridging Hindu families in Pakistan's Sindh province with those in western Rajasthan, India, sees their cultural ties strained due to policy shifts by the Indian government.

The tightening of cross-border regulations, prompted by heightened security concerns, threatens to disrupt this social custom. Ram Singh Sodha, an Indian citizen who migrated 19 years ago, underscores the importance of these connections in preserving cultural and familial values, as marriages within the same gotra are traditionally forbidden.

Amid rising instability and looming terrorist threats in Pakistan, communities like the Sodhas face an uncertain future. The deportation of Pakistani nationals and the tightening of visa regimes add to their struggles, as families appeal to the Indian government for reconsideration. Security measures post-attack include reducing diplomatic staff and reassessing treaties, reflecting the broader geopolitical tensions impacting cross-border relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

