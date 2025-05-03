Sonowal Rallies for NDA, Emphasizes Modi's Vision for Rural Empowerment

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, rallied at Rongamati and Salkocha, advocating for NDA candidates by spotlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transformative vision for rural empowerment and Panchayati Raj development.

Sonowal criticized Congress for over sixty years of neglect, asserting BJP-led change has fostered unprecedented rural growth. He lauded initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Jan Dhan Yojana as revolutionary steps towards social upliftment and transparency, directly benefiting rural populations and eradicating Congress-era middlemen corruption.

Highlighting Modi's leadership, Sonowal praised India's heightened global economic standing, emphasizing women's heightened roles in Panchayats as evidence of inclusive progress. He urged Assam's support for continued BJP governance promising prosperity and social justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)