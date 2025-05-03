India Launches National Centre of Excellence for Creative Technology and AVGC-XR

In a significant advancement for India's AVGC-XR ecosystem, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in partnership with FICCI and CII, has introduced the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT)—a National Centre of Excellence devoted to the AVGC-XR sector.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, highlighted the potential for IICT to become a benchmark institution akin to IITs and IIMs during the inauguration of WAVES 2025 in Mumbai.

The initiative, supported by prominent global companies like Adobe, Google, and Meta, seeks to propel India to global leadership in media and entertainment through collaboration and innovation in education, research, and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)