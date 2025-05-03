Left Menu

India Launches National Centre of Excellence for Creative Technology and AVGC-XR

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India, along with FICCI and CII, has launched the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT), a National Centre of Excellence aimed at advancing the AVGC-XR sector. This initiative aims to establish India as a global leader in media and entertainment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 21:37 IST
India Launches National Centre of Excellence for Creative Technology and AVGC-XR
IICT launches strategic collaborations with industry leaders (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant advancement for India's AVGC-XR ecosystem, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in partnership with FICCI and CII, has introduced the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT)—a National Centre of Excellence devoted to the AVGC-XR sector.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, highlighted the potential for IICT to become a benchmark institution akin to IITs and IIMs during the inauguration of WAVES 2025 in Mumbai.

The initiative, supported by prominent global companies like Adobe, Google, and Meta, seeks to propel India to global leadership in media and entertainment through collaboration and innovation in education, research, and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

