Water Wars Escalate: AAP and BJP Clash over Haryana-Punjab Water Dispute

In a heated dispute over water sharing, AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj criticized Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini for withholding Delhi's water. Amid escalating tensions, both Haryana and Punjab face challenges with water allocation as central government intervention is sought to resolve the issue. Saini urges for fair water distribution beyond politics.

Updated: 03-05-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:15 IST
Aam Aadmi Party Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The water-sharing conflict between Haryana and Punjab has intensified, drawing sharp criticism from Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj, who accused Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini of previously withholding Delhi's water share. Bhardwaj declared, "God has done justice," suggesting divine retribution for Saini's past actions.

Bhardwaj further urged CM Saini to apologize to Delhi residents, claiming, "First of all, he should apologize to the people of Delhi because he has troubled them a lot." The ongoing dispute sparked calls from Jannayak Janta Party chief Dushyant Chautala for central government intervention to mediate the conflict.

Haryana's government, led by CM Saini, convened an all-party meeting in Chandigarh to address the issue, highlighting that Haryana faces a significant water shortage. Saini stated that Punjab uses more than its allocated share, and he called for a resolution of this cross-border water crisis without political maneuvering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

