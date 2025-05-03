Water Wars Escalate: AAP and BJP Clash over Haryana-Punjab Water Dispute

The water-sharing conflict between Haryana and Punjab has intensified, drawing sharp criticism from Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj, who accused Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini of previously withholding Delhi's water share. Bhardwaj declared, "God has done justice," suggesting divine retribution for Saini's past actions.

Bhardwaj further urged CM Saini to apologize to Delhi residents, claiming, "First of all, he should apologize to the people of Delhi because he has troubled them a lot." The ongoing dispute sparked calls from Jannayak Janta Party chief Dushyant Chautala for central government intervention to mediate the conflict.

Haryana's government, led by CM Saini, convened an all-party meeting in Chandigarh to address the issue, highlighting that Haryana faces a significant water shortage. Saini stated that Punjab uses more than its allocated share, and he called for a resolution of this cross-border water crisis without political maneuvering.

(With inputs from agencies.)