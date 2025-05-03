Revving to New Heights: Supercars Conquer the Himalayas

On day three of the First Himachal Supercar Drive, a historic milestone was achieved as 19 supercars, featuring brands like Ferrari, Porsche, and Lamborghini, ascended from Manali to Darcha, reaching 14,000 feet. This drive marked the premier event for such high-performance vehicles in these altitudes, cementing its success.

The day's adventure began amid the picturesque sceneries of Manali, with drivers navigating through the Atal Tunnel into the spectacular Lahaul Valley. Participants enjoyed a traditional breakfast in Sissu, embracing the local culture, before advancing to Jispa for lunch against the backdrop of majestic peaks. Enthralling driving experiences intertwined with the region's natural beauty, turning the journey into a feast for the senses.

Praise was heaped on the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for ensuring road maintenance at such heights. Participants hailed the drive as unforgettable, reveling in the union of luxury and the majestic terrain. Organizers celebrated the event's triumph, showcasing Himachal Pradesh as a hub for luxury and adventure tourism, with plans for future events underway. The expedition's final leg from Manali to Chandigarh promises to conclude this pioneering endeavor on a high note.

