Revving to New Heights: Supercars Conquer the Himalayas

The First Himachal Supercar Drive made history as 19 supercars ascended 14,000 feet from Manali to Darcha, marking their debut at such altitudes. The event showcased Himachal Pradesh as a top destination for luxury tourism, blending exhilarating drives with breathtaking landscapes and local cultural experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:24 IST
A convoy of 19 elite supercars, including Ferraris, Porsches, Lamborghinis, Mclaren, Mercedes, BMW, and more (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On day three of the First Himachal Supercar Drive, a historic milestone was achieved as 19 supercars, featuring brands like Ferrari, Porsche, and Lamborghini, ascended from Manali to Darcha, reaching 14,000 feet. This drive marked the premier event for such high-performance vehicles in these altitudes, cementing its success.

The day's adventure began amid the picturesque sceneries of Manali, with drivers navigating through the Atal Tunnel into the spectacular Lahaul Valley. Participants enjoyed a traditional breakfast in Sissu, embracing the local culture, before advancing to Jispa for lunch against the backdrop of majestic peaks. Enthralling driving experiences intertwined with the region's natural beauty, turning the journey into a feast for the senses.

Praise was heaped on the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for ensuring road maintenance at such heights. Participants hailed the drive as unforgettable, reveling in the union of luxury and the majestic terrain. Organizers celebrated the event's triumph, showcasing Himachal Pradesh as a hub for luxury and adventure tourism, with plans for future events underway. The expedition's final leg from Manali to Chandigarh promises to conclude this pioneering endeavor on a high note.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

