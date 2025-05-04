Pressure Mounts for NIA Probe in Suhas Shetty Murder Case

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to assign the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the murder of Suhas Shetty. Surya expressed concerns over potential extremist involvement, referencing the NIA's past success in similar cases. He emphasized the importance of a central agency ensuring a transparent and comprehensive inquiry.

In a related development, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the arrest of eight individuals connected to the Suhas Shetty incident. He detailed government plans for an anti-communal task force, aimed at addressing and preventing communal activities. Parameshwara noted police efforts in maintaining peace and preventing further communal escalation in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Addressing the media, Parameshwara credited local law enforcement for their swift action, preventing the resurgence of communal tensions that have historically troubled these districts. The murder, which involved an unidentified group targeting Shetty in Mangaluru, has reignited focus on communal harmony, with authorities remaining vigilant.

