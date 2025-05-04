Bodo Peace Accord 2020: Paving a New Path in Assam

The President of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), Dipen Boro, has lauded the comprehensive implementation of the Bodo Peace Accord 2020, which has ushered in a period of peace in Assam's Bodoland region. The landmark agreement saw the disarmament of all militant factions, marking a critical pivot towards stability and growth.

According to Boro, the Union Government has effectively enacted the principal provisions of the five-year-old accord; however, certain elements remain unfulfilled. "Peace arrived with the accord," Boro stated, highlighting the government's commitment to adhering to all remaining promises in a timely manner.

Initiated on January 27, 2020, the tripartite accord with the factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) signaled a cessation of decades-long separatist violence that claimed numerous lives. Prior attempts in 1993 and 2003 failed to curb violence permanently, whereas the 2020 accord is credited with lasting peace and developmental discourse in the region.

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, recognizes this agreement as a turning point that contributes significantly to the state's rich tapestry of history and culture. As discussions shift towards development like road construction and education, the central government plans to introduce a constitutional amendment to fully cement the accord's clauses.

(With inputs from agencies.)