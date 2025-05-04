Left Menu

TMC Leader Slams BJP Over Jagannath Temple Controversy

Amid the controversy surrounding the newly inaugurated Jagannath Temple in Digha, TMC leader Jay Prakash Majumdar criticizes BJP for hypocritically questioning the temple's naming. Majumdar accuses BJP of political desperation and stresses that religious leaders, not politicians, should handle consecration concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 11:11 IST
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jay Prakash Majumdar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Amid escalating tensions over the naming of the newly inaugurated Jagannath Temple in Digha, West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jay Prakash Majumdar has launched a sharp critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Majumdar accused BJP of hypocrisy in its 'Hindutva' stance, following questions raised by the party's leaders about the temple's 'Jagannath Dham' label.

Majumdar, speaking at a press conference, highlighted that the BJP, which holds governance in Odisha, has expressed concerns over the naming of the Digha temple, a designation traditionally associated with the historic Jagannath Temple in Puri. "The BJP is questioning the establishment of a Hindu Mandir despite its identity as a 'Hinduwadi' party," Majumdar stated, pointing to a contradiction in the party's actions.

The TMC leader insisted that concerns over the temple's consecration should be voiced by the four Shankaracharyas, not political figures, stressing the need for religious, rather than political, intervention. The controversy follows an internal inquiry call by Odisha officials and criticism over the temple's dedication ceremony's portrayal, amid larger political ramifications.

