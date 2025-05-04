Adani Green to Power Uttar Pradesh with Solar Pact
Adani Green Energy's subsidiary, Adani Green Energy Sixty Nine, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement to supply 400 MW of solar power to Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited from its solar project in Rajasthan. The agreement was finalized recently, highlighting the expansion of renewable energy initiatives.
Adani Green Energy Sixty Nine, a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), has taken a significant step in advancing renewable energy, securing a deal to deliver 400 megawatts of solar power to Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL).
This agreement, referred to as a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), was successfully executed on Saturday, marking a strategic partnership in the renewable sector.
The power will be sourced from a grid-connected solar PV power project in Rajasthan, underscoring Adani Green Energy's commitment to expanding its renewable energy footprint across India.
