Adani Green to Power Uttar Pradesh with Solar Pact

Adani Green Energy Sixty Nine, a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), has taken a significant step in advancing renewable energy, securing a deal to deliver 400 megawatts of solar power to Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL).

This agreement, referred to as a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), was successfully executed on Saturday, marking a strategic partnership in the renewable sector.

The power will be sourced from a grid-connected solar PV power project in Rajasthan, underscoring Adani Green Energy's commitment to expanding its renewable energy footprint across India.

