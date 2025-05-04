Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Three Soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir
Three soldiers lost their lives when their military truck plunged into a deep gorge on National Highway 44 in Jammu and Kashmir. A speedy rescue effort was executed by various teams. The deceased are being transported to a local hospital, with further information pending.
In a tragic turn of events, three Army personnel were killed as their military truck plummeted into a 200- to 300-meter-deep gorge near Battery Chashma on National Highway 44 in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, according to officials.
The Station House Officer, Inspector Vikram Parihar, reported that the truck was part of a convoy headed from Jammu to Srinagar when the catastrophic incident occurred.
An extensive rescue operation was immediately launched, involving the Quick Reaction Team (QRT), police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army, and local volunteers. The bodies of the deceased are currently being moved to the District Hospital in Ramban as more details emerge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
