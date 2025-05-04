Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Leh Army Camp, Swiftly Contained

A fire ignited at an Army camp near a Leh college, quickly managed by Indian Army personnel without injuries. Awaiting further details.

Fire breaks out at Army camp near Degree College in Leh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted on Sunday at an Army camp situated near Degree College in Leh, according to official sources.

The swift response by Indian Army personnel successfully brought the blaze under control.

No casualties or injuries were reported, and further details are pending. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

