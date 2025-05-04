Blaze Erupts at Leh Army Camp, Swiftly Contained
A fire ignited at an Army camp near a Leh college, quickly managed by Indian Army personnel without injuries. Awaiting further details.
A fire erupted on Sunday at an Army camp situated near Degree College in Leh, according to official sources.
The swift response by Indian Army personnel successfully brought the blaze under control.
No casualties or injuries were reported, and further details are pending. (ANI)
