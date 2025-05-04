Left Menu

India's Global Finance Diplomacy: Minister Sitharaman at ADB Summit

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leads India's delegation at the 58th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank in Milan, Italy. The minister will participate in key sessions, including bilateral meetings with counterparts and interact with the Indian diaspora and global leaders.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to lead the Indian delegation at the 58th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Milan, Italy. Scheduled from May 4-7, this event will see the participation of official delegations from ADB members and various international financial institutions, as confirmed by the finance ministry on Sunday.

Minister Sitharaman will engage in significant sessions, such as the Governors' Business Session and Governor's Plenary Session. Additionally, she will contribute as a panelist in the ADB Governors' Seminar on 'Cross-Border Collaboration for Future Resilience.' On the sidelines, she plans to conduct bilateral discussions with finance ministers from Italy, Japan, and Bhutan while also meeting the President of ADB, the President of IFAD, and the Governor of JBIC.

The finance minister will also take the opportunity to connect with the Indian diaspora in Milan. Her agenda includes interactions with global think-tanks, business leaders, and CEOs. Moreover, she will participate in a plenary session at the NEXT Milan Forum hosted by Bocconi University, discussing 'Balancing Economic and Climate Resilience.'

