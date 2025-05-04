Tripura CM Orders Swift Completion of Agartala Infrastructure Projects
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha urged officials to expedite infrastructure works in Agartala following a city tour. He visited various wards and stressed on timely completion of road and drainage projects. Concurrently, a ceremony honored Rifleman Kalyan Kumar for his bravery during Operation May Flower.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has directed government officials to expedite the completion of infrastructure projects in Agartala, emphasizing timely progress. The directive follows Saha's tour of the city's Ward No. 16, 20, and 32, where he assessed development activities under the Agartala Municipal Council.
Commencing his visit at Agartala Town Hall, Chief Minister Saha covered areas such as Santipara, Kshetramohan School, and key local centers. He reviewed the progress of ongoing infrastructure works, addressed drainage complaints, and noted concerns over encroachments, urging officials to take necessary actions.
During the visit, Saha stressed the importance of appropriate drainage systems and the removal of encroachments to ensure public convenience. He was accompanied by senior officials including Health Secretary Kiran Gitte. Additionally, a tribute was paid to Rifleman Kalyan Kumar, a martyr of Operation May Flower, reinforcing the significance of duty and valor in the armed forces.
