Ajay Rai Criticizes Government's Inaction on Pahalgam Attack

In a fresh wave of political confrontation, Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Ajay Rai has reiterated his call for government action following the Pahalgam terror attack, using a toy Rafale fighter jet as a symbol. Rai emphasized public demand for accountability, declaring: 'I'm just asking when Rafale will do its job.'
The outspoken Congress chief has repeatedly condemned what he sees as the government's lack of decisive response to terrorism, critiquing the 'big talk and no action' approach. Rai's remarks have sparked backlash from BJP figures, arguing that such statements undermine national unity and benefit external adversaries.
Meanwhile, questions linger over the investigation into past attacks like Pulwama, with Rai demanding transparency. As political tensions mount, Rai also defended Congress MP Rahul Gandhi amidst ongoing discussions about his citizenship, framing him as a patriotic figure committed to the nation's wellbeing.
