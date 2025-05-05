Pakistan's Economic Strategy: Central Bank Slashes Policy Rate Amidst Tensions

The central bank of Pakistan has opted to lower its key policy interest rate by 100 basis points, setting it at 11%, thus continuing a sequence of rate reductions initiated last year. Previously, the record stood at 22% until interrupted by a pause in March.

Market analysts had anticipated the revised rates, aligning with nine of fourteen surveyed experts predicting a reduction in the key rate. Analysts stated this move comes amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and its neighbor India, following a violent outbreak affecting tourists in Indian Kashmir.

The decision anticipates the International Monetary Fund's forthcoming decision concerning the release of a $1 billion tranche from its extensive $7 billion bailout program for Islamabad. Concurrently, inflation has shown a decline to 0.3% in April—its lowest in a decade—while indicators such as the Purchasing Managers' Index reveal a slowdown in manufacturing growth amid global trade uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)