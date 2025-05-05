Pakistan's Economic Strategy: Central Bank Slashes Policy Rate Amidst Tensions
Pakistan's central bank lowered its key policy rate by 100 basis points, decreasing it to 11% due to rising tensions with India and the upcoming IMF's bailout decision. The rate cut aims to boost the economy, which is facing inflation that hit a decade-low in April and slowing manufacturing growth.
The central bank of Pakistan has opted to lower its key policy interest rate by 100 basis points, setting it at 11%, thus continuing a sequence of rate reductions initiated last year. Previously, the record stood at 22% until interrupted by a pause in March.
Market analysts had anticipated the revised rates, aligning with nine of fourteen surveyed experts predicting a reduction in the key rate. Analysts stated this move comes amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and its neighbor India, following a violent outbreak affecting tourists in Indian Kashmir.
The decision anticipates the International Monetary Fund's forthcoming decision concerning the release of a $1 billion tranche from its extensive $7 billion bailout program for Islamabad. Concurrently, inflation has shown a decline to 0.3% in April—its lowest in a decade—while indicators such as the Purchasing Managers' Index reveal a slowdown in manufacturing growth amid global trade uncertainties.
