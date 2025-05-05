Left Menu

Pakistan's Economic Strategy: Central Bank Slashes Policy Rate Amidst Tensions

Pakistan's central bank lowered its key policy rate by 100 basis points, decreasing it to 11% due to rising tensions with India and the upcoming IMF's bailout decision. The rate cut aims to boost the economy, which is facing inflation that hit a decade-low in April and slowing manufacturing growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 16:41 IST
Pakistan's Economic Strategy: Central Bank Slashes Policy Rate Amidst Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The central bank of Pakistan has opted to lower its key policy interest rate by 100 basis points, setting it at 11%, thus continuing a sequence of rate reductions initiated last year. Previously, the record stood at 22% until interrupted by a pause in March.

Market analysts had anticipated the revised rates, aligning with nine of fourteen surveyed experts predicting a reduction in the key rate. Analysts stated this move comes amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and its neighbor India, following a violent outbreak affecting tourists in Indian Kashmir.

The decision anticipates the International Monetary Fund's forthcoming decision concerning the release of a $1 billion tranche from its extensive $7 billion bailout program for Islamabad. Concurrently, inflation has shown a decline to 0.3% in April—its lowest in a decade—while indicators such as the Purchasing Managers' Index reveal a slowdown in manufacturing growth amid global trade uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025