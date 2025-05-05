Breaking Ground: Northeast India's First Geothermal Well Energizes Sustainable Future

The Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CESHS) has drilled Northeast India's inaugural geothermal production well at Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in sustainable energy initiative.

This pioneering project, forged through international collaborations, follows two years of meticulous geochemical and structural surveys of the region's hot springs.

The geothermal energy will serve multiple eco-friendly purposes, enhancing agricultural and living conditions in Arunachal Pradesh. This breakthrough venture, supported by the regional government and scientific bodies, marks a major shift towards clean energy in the Himalayas.

