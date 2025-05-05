Himachal Pradesh Politics Heat Up: Congress and BJP Clash Over Pakistani Nationals Issue

Himachal Pradesh's political tension escalates as Congress President Pratibha Virbhadra Singh criticizes BJP MP Anurag Thakur's statements, which questioned the state government's inaction against Pakistani citizens. Singh warns such comments could harm the region's vital tourism industry.

Anurag Thakur accuses non-BJP ruled states, like Himachal Pradesh, of inadequately addressing the presence of Pakistani individuals. Thakur calls for their deportation, questioning Congress's allegiance, after submitting a formal memorandum demanding action.

Amidst these accusations, the BJP orchestrates protests across Himachal Pradesh, emphasizing public dissatisfaction with Congress's handling of the issue, following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam that heightened security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)