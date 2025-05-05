Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Politics Heat Up: Congress and BJP Clash Over Pakistani Nationals Issue

The political landscape in Himachal Pradesh is tense as Congress and BJP leaders spar over the handling of Pakistani nationals. While Congress criticizes inflammatory statements that could deter tourism, BJP demands action against residing Pakistanis to address security concerns, further fueling political discord.

05-05-2025
Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Virbhadra Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Himachal Pradesh's political tension escalates as Congress President Pratibha Virbhadra Singh criticizes BJP MP Anurag Thakur's statements, which questioned the state government's inaction against Pakistani citizens. Singh warns such comments could harm the region's vital tourism industry.

Anurag Thakur accuses non-BJP ruled states, like Himachal Pradesh, of inadequately addressing the presence of Pakistani individuals. Thakur calls for their deportation, questioning Congress's allegiance, after submitting a formal memorandum demanding action.

Amidst these accusations, the BJP orchestrates protests across Himachal Pradesh, emphasizing public dissatisfaction with Congress's handling of the issue, following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam that heightened security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

