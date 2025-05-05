Left Menu

Uttarakhand Unveils India's Biggest Ice Skating Rink

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the renovated ice rink at Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun, marking a significant milestone for Uttarakhand and India. The rink, now enhanced with a 1 MW solar plant, promises to host national and international ice skating events, elevating the state's sports landscape.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for the Indian sports sector, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has unveiled the renovated ice rink at Maharana Pratap Sports College, Raipur, Dehradun. The refurbishment is hailed as a landmark achievement not just for Uttarakhand, but for the entire nation.

While speaking at the inauguration, Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the state government's commitment to re-establishing Uttarakhand as a prime destination for sports. He recalled the rink's history as the venue for the South-Eastern Asian Winter Games in 2011, where athletes from countries like Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and Sri Lanka competed. The rink, which had been shuttered due to neglect, has now been revitalized with state government support.

Highlighting the initiatives undertaken, Chief Minister Dhami unveiled that a 1 MW solar plant has been installed to power the international standard rink, touted as the largest in the country and possibly South Asia. With the Ice Skating Federation of India proposing games at the venue, the rink's inauguration symbolizes Uttarakhand's strategic move to establish itself as a hub for national and international sports events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

