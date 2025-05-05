YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Advocates for Farmers Amidst Andhra Pradesh Crises

In a strong show of support, Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has mobilized party leaders to aid farmers reeling from the effects of unseasonal rains and strong winds across the state.

Over a phone call with regional coordinators and senior party members, Reddy expressed grave concern over the extensive damage inflicted upon both paddy and horticultural crops. Reddy accused the state authorities of severe "inaction and negligence," despite weather forecasts, for failing to secure harvested crops from the damaging elements, a party communiqué revealed.

Highlighting the lingering woes from a poorly managed Kharif season, Reddy pointed out the intensifying hardships faced by farmers in the current Rabi season, notably in regions like the Godavari districts. He directed YSRCP leaders to tour the affected areas, offer moral support, and amass detailed reports on the destruction, further urging them to pressure the state government for necessary farmer compensation.

Meanwhile, on May 1, Reddy reiterated accusations against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, lambasting him for attempts to consolidate power within civic bodies through alleged corruption and coercion amidst lacking numbers for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Reddy assured that under his leadership, dubbed 'Jagan 2.0,' value-based politics will thrive, promising a transformation away from the "rampant corruption" he attributed to Naidu's rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)