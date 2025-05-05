Power Struggle: Andhra Pradesh's Renewable Energy Controversy

The Andhra Pradesh government's renewable energy agreement with Axis Energy is under scrutiny, as YSRCP leaders accuse it of being a massive scam. They argue the fixed-rate of Rs 4.60 per unit is an unfair financial burden on the public.

During a press conference, YSRCP figures G Srikanth Reddy and G Amarnath criticized the deal, contrasting it with a previous agreement signed by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Rs 2.49 per unit. Despite accusations of profiteering, the coalition maintains its focus on transparency and long-term energy security.

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister G Ravikumar countered the allegations, claiming the power deal would provide employment, tax benefits, and a varied energy mix. He urged for recognition of the coalition's sustainable and transparent efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)