Power Struggle: Andhra Pradesh's Renewable Energy Controversy

YSRCP leaders criticize the Andhra Pradesh government's power deal with Axis Energy, labeling it a scam. They claim the agreement enforces a costly fixed-rate of Rs 4.60 per unit for renewable power, burdening the public. The Energy Minister defends the deal, citing benefits like employment and energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-05-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 23:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government's renewable energy agreement with Axis Energy is under scrutiny, as YSRCP leaders accuse it of being a massive scam. They argue the fixed-rate of Rs 4.60 per unit is an unfair financial burden on the public.

During a press conference, YSRCP figures G Srikanth Reddy and G Amarnath criticized the deal, contrasting it with a previous agreement signed by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Rs 2.49 per unit. Despite accusations of profiteering, the coalition maintains its focus on transparency and long-term energy security.

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister G Ravikumar countered the allegations, claiming the power deal would provide employment, tax benefits, and a varied energy mix. He urged for recognition of the coalition's sustainable and transparent efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

