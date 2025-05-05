Power Struggle: Andhra Pradesh's Renewable Energy Controversy
YSRCP leaders criticize the Andhra Pradesh government's power deal with Axis Energy, labeling it a scam. They claim the agreement enforces a costly fixed-rate of Rs 4.60 per unit for renewable power, burdening the public. The Energy Minister defends the deal, citing benefits like employment and energy security.
The Andhra Pradesh government's renewable energy agreement with Axis Energy is under scrutiny, as YSRCP leaders accuse it of being a massive scam. They argue the fixed-rate of Rs 4.60 per unit is an unfair financial burden on the public.
During a press conference, YSRCP figures G Srikanth Reddy and G Amarnath criticized the deal, contrasting it with a previous agreement signed by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Rs 2.49 per unit. Despite accusations of profiteering, the coalition maintains its focus on transparency and long-term energy security.
Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister G Ravikumar countered the allegations, claiming the power deal would provide employment, tax benefits, and a varied energy mix. He urged for recognition of the coalition's sustainable and transparent efforts.
