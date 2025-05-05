Left Menu

Haryana Government Amends Land Market Rate Policy to Align with Central Act

The Haryana Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has approved amendments to the state's land market rate policy, aligning it with the Central Land Acquisition Act. The changes aim to simplify procedures and ensure equitable compensation by adjusting calculation methods for government and private entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 23:52 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Cabinet, guided by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, met today to approve significant amendments to the state's policy concerning land market rates. This decision, directed by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, aims to align state regulations with the Central Land Acquisition Act, thus ensuring uniformity and simplified procedures across various governmental and non-governmental entities.

The core amendment involves changing the multiplier in Clause 5(iii)(c) from "double" to "four times," effectively equating the payment for land acquisition to that of the Central Act standards. This policy modification is anticipated to standardize the compensation that landowners receive, paralleling the equity practiced by government entities during land procurement.

Additional procedural simplifications include revising the approval authorities within the governmental framework. The phrase "Department with the approval of High-Level Land Purchase Committee" in the policy is now replaced with "Government or Local Authority with the approval of the Chief Minister." Furthermore, a new application procedure mandates private entities to submit 25 per cent of the due amount upfront, demonstrating compliance with the updated policy directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

