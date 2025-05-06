Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat: A Beacon of Compassion and Care

Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat (JKP) has reaffirmed its commitment to humanitarian work under the guidance of H.H. Sushri Dr. Shyama Tripathi Ji and H.H. Sushri Dr. Krishna Tripathi Ji. In a series of charitable events, JKP has distributed food and essentials to children and villagers across Pratapgarh, Vrindavan, and Barsana.

The parishat's efforts on March 9, 2025, fed over 7,000 children and 1,400 villagers, providing them with vital supplies, while an April 3, 2025 event at Shri Kripalu Dham, Mangarh helped 7,800 people with household necessities. Together, these activities demonstrated JKP's unwavering dedication to uplifting underserved communities.

JKP's initiatives extended to education through school supply distributions, benefiting thousands of children in Barsana, Vrindavan, and Mussoorie. Guided by the teachings of founder Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj, JKP's efforts include running charitable hospitals and educational institutions, with an enduring mission to serve humanity selflessly.

