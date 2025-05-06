Owaisi's Bold Call: Time for Firm Action Against Cross-Border Terrorism

Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), embarked on his first trip to Srinagar following the devastating Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives. Speaking before his departure from New Delhi, Owaisi denounced Pakistan's persistent denial of cross-border terrorism.

Owaisi underscored the urgency for a decisive response, stating, "The time for dialogue has passed." Criticizing the recurring militant assaults, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, he highlighted the continuing loss of soldiers and civilians. He emphasized the necessity for the Indian government to take robust and determined action against terrorists, a stance his party firmly supports.

Highlighting personal tragedies tied to cross-border terrorism, Owaisi recalled the grim memories of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. He shared an incident from Telangana, expressing the widespread impact of Pakistani terrorism on Indian lives, further urging prompt retaliatory measures.

