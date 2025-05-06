Left Menu

Agra Police Shootout: Murder Accused Killed in Encounter

In a dramatic encounter in Agra, police killed a murder suspect involved in a jeweler's death. The suspect, Aman, was shot during an arrest operation. His accomplices remain at large. Police recovered stolen goods and sustained injuries during the operation, yet solved the high-profile case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 11:11 IST
Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes operation, Agra Police faced off against murder suspects, resulting in the death of one of the accused. According to Commissioner Deepak Kumar, the suspect, identified as Aman, succumbed to injuries sustained in a retaliatory shooting as officers attempted to capture him and two accomplices over the murder of jeweler Yogesh Chaudhary.

The confrontation took place during a police operation targeting Aman, who, alongside his brother Sumit and another accomplice named Farooq, were implicated in Chaudhary's murder. Aman was critically injured in the exchange and later died in the hospital. Sumit and Farooq remain at large, with Farooq having a bounty of Rs 50,000 for his capture.

The police, who have recovered gold among other stolen items, were recognized for their efforts. Commissioner Kumar highlighted that the motorcycle used by the suspects was traced to Hemant, who assisted in providing details on the accused. Nine police teams were actively involved in investigating and solving the case, which was considered a major priority for the force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

