Cross-Border Tensions Surge as Pahalgam Attack Ignites Political Clash

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, political tensions have intensified with BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla targeting Samajwadi Party leader Lal Bihari Yadav for seemingly absolving Pakistan of culpability. Poonawalla's comments underscore a growing narrative within the BJP that accuses opposition parties of undermining the nation's security efforts.

Simultaneously, Lal Singh, a goatherd from Sadevala village near the India-Pakistan border, stands in solidarity with the Indian armed forces despite struggling with livelihood disruptions. With grazing restrictions imposed for security reasons, Singh's flock has suffered, and he pleads for intervention to ensure access to vital pastures.

The broader regional instability following the attack has prompted India to take diplomatic actions against Pakistan, including suspending elements of the Indus Waters Treaty. Meanwhile, residents near the border express unwavering patriotism, urging Prime Minister Modi to deliver a strong response against cross-border aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)