Sungrow Crowned Leader in Inverters and Batteries in Australia

Sungrow has been recognized as the top inverter and residential battery manufacturer in Australia for 2024 by SunWiz. This milestone affirms Sungrow’s leadership in renewable energy, attributing its success to reliable technology and strong local partnerships. Sungrow continues to support Australia's clean energy transition with innovative solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 06-05-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 12:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Sungrow, a global leader in PV inverter and energy storage systems, has been honored as the leading Inverter Manufacturer and top Residential Battery Company in Australia for 2024. These accolades were awarded based on SunWiz's analysis of the 2024 Australian market, showcasing Sungrow's dominance in renewable energy.

The announcement highlights the trust Australian distributors and consumers place in Sungrow's technology, which has been pivotal in its continued success in one of the most competitive renewable energy markets worldwide. Exceeding in both categories signifies Sungrow's commitment to delivering top-notch products and services.

With a significant presence in Australia for over 12 years, Sungrow has supplied more than 400,000 systems across the country, reinforcing its position as a key player in driving Australia's energy transition towards safer and sustainable solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

