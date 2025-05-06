Left Menu

Heightened Security in Jammu & Kashmir: Balancing Safety and Civil Liberties

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, security has been intensified in Jammu & Kashmir, igniting concerns over civil liberties. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasizes safeguarding innocents amidst these measures. Meanwhile, national directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs call for civil defense preparedness exercises across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 12:34 IST
Heightened Security in Jammu & Kashmir: Balancing Safety and Civil Liberties
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the Pahalgam attack, tensions have escalated in Jammu & Kashmir, leading to stringent security actions, particularly in the Poonch and Rajouri districts. The deployment of security forces has been paired with proactive measures, such as vehicle checkpoints, drawing attention to the potential impact on local communities.

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has vocally advocated for ensuring that heightened security measures do not harm innocent residents. Highlighting the delicate balance between addressing security concerns and protecting civilian life, Abdullah stated, 'It should not appear that in pursuing a few perpetrators, numerous locals are wrongly apprehended.'

Amidst these measures, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has mandated mock drills across states to boost civil defense readiness. Personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force conducted a mock drill in Srinagar, underscoring the importance of emergency preparedness. These actions follow a gathering at the Ministry of Home Affairs, aimed at strengthening effective civil defense across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025