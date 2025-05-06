Heightened Security in Jammu & Kashmir: Balancing Safety and Civil Liberties

Following the Pahalgam attack, tensions have escalated in Jammu & Kashmir, leading to stringent security actions, particularly in the Poonch and Rajouri districts. The deployment of security forces has been paired with proactive measures, such as vehicle checkpoints, drawing attention to the potential impact on local communities.

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has vocally advocated for ensuring that heightened security measures do not harm innocent residents. Highlighting the delicate balance between addressing security concerns and protecting civilian life, Abdullah stated, 'It should not appear that in pursuing a few perpetrators, numerous locals are wrongly apprehended.'

Amidst these measures, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has mandated mock drills across states to boost civil defense readiness. Personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force conducted a mock drill in Srinagar, underscoring the importance of emergency preparedness. These actions follow a gathering at the Ministry of Home Affairs, aimed at strengthening effective civil defense across India.

