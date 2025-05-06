Left Menu

EU Urges Unity Amid Swift New Sanctions on Russia

EU countries do not anticipate major new restrictions in an upcoming sanctions package against Russia. The proposal includes tighter export controls, technology sales restrictions, and aims to demonstrate EU's unified stance, despite Hungary's resistance. U.S. coordination is expected, pending approval from President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:50 IST
EU Urges Unity Amid Swift New Sanctions on Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European Union countries are not expecting significant new restrictions in the forthcoming sanctions package targeting Russia, according to EU diplomats. This announcement comes ahead of the Commission's scheduled sharing with member states on Tuesday afternoon.

Sources indicated that the proposal has appeared sooner than anticipated, with no prior informal consultations with member states, breaking from the usual practice. Initially, updates weren't expected until June, as mid-April discussions suggested a slow progression towards new measures. Expected contents include tightened export controls and technology sales restrictions concerning Russia's military involvement, along with shadow fleet vessel references. Moscow has augmented a fleet operating outside Western trade networks to facilitate oil exports and ammunition purchases.

Additionally, initiatives aim to reveal the 27-member EU bloc's capacity to unite against Russia, amidst Hungary's objections. French foreign minister conveyed intentions to synchronize EU's efforts with the United States. In Washington, officials finalized economic sanctions to escalate pressure on Moscow, aligning with President Trump's objective to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. However, Trump's approval of the new sanctions, targeting entities like Gazprom, remains pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025