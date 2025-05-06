EU Urges Unity Amid Swift New Sanctions on Russia

European Union countries are not expecting significant new restrictions in the forthcoming sanctions package targeting Russia, according to EU diplomats. This announcement comes ahead of the Commission's scheduled sharing with member states on Tuesday afternoon.

Sources indicated that the proposal has appeared sooner than anticipated, with no prior informal consultations with member states, breaking from the usual practice. Initially, updates weren't expected until June, as mid-April discussions suggested a slow progression towards new measures. Expected contents include tightened export controls and technology sales restrictions concerning Russia's military involvement, along with shadow fleet vessel references. Moscow has augmented a fleet operating outside Western trade networks to facilitate oil exports and ammunition purchases.

Additionally, initiatives aim to reveal the 27-member EU bloc's capacity to unite against Russia, amidst Hungary's objections. French foreign minister conveyed intentions to synchronize EU's efforts with the United States. In Washington, officials finalized economic sanctions to escalate pressure on Moscow, aligning with President Trump's objective to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. However, Trump's approval of the new sanctions, targeting entities like Gazprom, remains pending.

