Nationwide Civil Defence Preparedness: India Gears Up for Mock Drills Amid Rising Tensions

On Tuesday, Odisha's Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahoo led a virtual meeting with senior officials and district Superintendents of Police, aligning with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' directive to conduct a Civil Defence Mock Drill on May 7. The meeting, hosted by the Home Department, included participants from various districts.

States nationwide have been mobilizing for the exercise. In Kashmir, a mock drill is scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m., with the Srinagar Police advising public cooperation. Meanwhile, Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi convened a session to review their action plan, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav confirmed exercises in five key cities.

The Union Home Ministry has prompted these drills to bolster Civil Defence. Plans include activating air raid sirens and training civilians, with aims to improve emergency response systems, communication with the IAF, and protective measures in preparation for potential threats. Rising tensions with Pakistan post-Pahalgam attack, where 26 lives were lost, underscore the need for heightened vigilance.

