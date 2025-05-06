Left Menu

Nationwide Civil Defence Preparedness: India Gears Up for Mock Drills Amid Rising Tensions

India is set to conduct a nationwide Civil Defence Mock Drill on May 7, following directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The drills aim to enhance Civil Defence mechanisms across 244 districts, focusing on readiness for hostile attacks amidst rising tensions following a recent terror incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:46 IST
Nationwide Civil Defence Preparedness: India Gears Up for Mock Drills Amid Rising Tensions
Visuals from the meeting (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Odisha's Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahoo led a virtual meeting with senior officials and district Superintendents of Police, aligning with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' directive to conduct a Civil Defence Mock Drill on May 7. The meeting, hosted by the Home Department, included participants from various districts.

States nationwide have been mobilizing for the exercise. In Kashmir, a mock drill is scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m., with the Srinagar Police advising public cooperation. Meanwhile, Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi convened a session to review their action plan, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav confirmed exercises in five key cities.

The Union Home Ministry has prompted these drills to bolster Civil Defence. Plans include activating air raid sirens and training civilians, with aims to improve emergency response systems, communication with the IAF, and protective measures in preparation for potential threats. Rising tensions with Pakistan post-Pahalgam attack, where 26 lives were lost, underscore the need for heightened vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025