Uttarakhand Takes Strides in Health and Sports with New Initiatives

In a significant push towards improving healthcare services in Uttarakhand's remote regions, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled five state-of-the-art Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) on Tuesday. According to official sources, this initiative aims to extend critical health services to areas lacking medical facilities.

Describing the launch as a pivotal stride toward remedying healthcare gaps in rural parts, CM Dhami emphasized the units' role in the 'Healthy Uttarakhand, Prosperous Uttarakhand' mission. Operational six days a week, these units will deliver essential diagnostics and treatments, extending vital services to underserved communities.

The MMUs, financed by the Rural Electrification Corporation under its Corporate Social Responsibility program, will be managed by the Common Service Centre for three years, with units stationed across Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Tehri Garhwal. A pioneering women's unit will cater specifically to female health needs.

Additionally, the CM flagged off the 'Doctor Aapke Dwar' free service, promising healthcare delivery directly at residents' doorsteps. On Monday, Dhami also inaugurated Dehradun's Maharana Pratap Sports College's renovated ice rink, a move celebrating the state's ambition to become a 'sports land'.

Highlighting its legacy hosting the 2011 South-East Asian Winter Games, Dhami affirmed efforts to revive the facility, even securing foreign engineers if necessary. Complemented by a 1 MW solar plant, this rink positions itself as a notable arena in India and South Asia.

