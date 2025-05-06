Left Menu

EU Plans to End Russian Gas Imports by 2027: A Strategic Shift

The European Commission plans to legally phase out all EU imports of Russian gas and liquefied natural gas by 2027, aiming to sever energy ties formed over decades. This move follows Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and comes amidst debates on Europe's energy dependency and its geopolitical implications.

The European Commission is gearing up to propose legal measures next month aimed at ending the European Union's reliance on Russian gas imports by 2027. This decision is a direct response to the geopolitical tensions following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which have prompted the EU to reconsider its energy ties with Moscow.

This forthcoming proposal includes a ban on remaining Russian gas and LNG under existing contracts by the end of 2027 and a prohibition on imports under new and spot contracts by 2025. Despite some industry leaders' hopes for a return to Russian energy, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen argues that any peace deal with Ukraine should not lead to renewed dependency on Russian supplies.

Among ongoing discussions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized the EU's strategy as counterproductive, urging sober decision-making in the future. As the EU grapples with how to enforce these bans, it continues to explore other options, such as rising U.S. LNG imports and increased renewable energy adoption, to secure energy supplies.

