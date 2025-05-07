U.S. Tariffs Pressure Chinese Markets
The chairman of China's securities regulator highlighted the impact of U.S. tariffs on China's capital markets, emphasizing increased investment attractiveness and support for A-share companies facing challenges.
- Country:
- China
On Wednesday, the chairman of China's securities regulator, Wu Qing, expressed concerns about the profound impact that U.S. tariff policies have had on China's capital markets. He noted the significant pressure these policies have imposed, driving long-term capital investments into the stock market.
Amidst global uncertainties, Wu pointed out that the attractiveness of Chinese assets is on the rise. He shared these insights during a news briefing, suggesting that the situation could foster deeper engagement in China's financial landscape.
Additionally, Wu reassured that China will provide assistance to A-share listed companies that are adversely affected by U.S. tariffs, offering them support to navigate the challenges they face.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- securities
- regulator
- tariffs
- capital
- markets
- investment
- stock
- A-share
- assets
ALSO READ
Patriotic Investments Surge Amid Sino-U.S. Trade War
Businessman Duped: Rs 77 Lakh Garment Investment Scam in Navi Mumbai
Global Markets on Edge Amid U.S. Economic Eccentricities
IFC’s Strategic Equity Investment Boosts Medela Potentia’s IPO and Indonesia’s Healthcare Sector
Human Capital Umbrella Program: Transforming Global Investment in People Through Data, Policy, and Innovation