U.S. Tariffs Pressure Chinese Markets

On Wednesday, the chairman of China's securities regulator, Wu Qing, expressed concerns about the profound impact that U.S. tariff policies have had on China's capital markets. He noted the significant pressure these policies have imposed, driving long-term capital investments into the stock market.

Amidst global uncertainties, Wu pointed out that the attractiveness of Chinese assets is on the rise. He shared these insights during a news briefing, suggesting that the situation could foster deeper engagement in China's financial landscape.

Additionally, Wu reassured that China will provide assistance to A-share listed companies that are adversely affected by U.S. tariffs, offering them support to navigate the challenges they face.

