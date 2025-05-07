Methane Blaze Injures Four at Russian Coal Plant

A methane-induced fire injured four people at a coal processing plant in northeastern Russia. The incident occurred in Neryungri, Yakutia, as confirmed by Russian officials and Mechel mining company.

Following the onset of the fire in a finished goods warehouse, personnel at the plant were evacuated promptly. The plant is part of the Mechel mining operations in the region.

Various Russian Telegram news channels have reported that an explosion took place at the facility; however, these claims have not been independently verified by Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)