Methane Blaze Injures Four at Russian Coal Plant

A fire caused by methane at a coal processing plant in Neryungri, Russia, left four individuals injured. The incident led to the evacuation of personnel. Reports suggest an explosion occurred, but these have not been independently confirmed. The plant is owned by Mechel mining company, located in Yakutia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 08:21 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 08:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A methane-induced fire injured four people at a coal processing plant in northeastern Russia. The incident occurred in Neryungri, Yakutia, as confirmed by Russian officials and Mechel mining company.

Following the onset of the fire in a finished goods warehouse, personnel at the plant were evacuated promptly. The plant is part of the Mechel mining operations in the region.

Various Russian Telegram news channels have reported that an explosion took place at the facility; however, these claims have not been independently verified by Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

