Fire Erupts at Russian Coal Plant, Injuring Four

A fire broke out at the Mechel-owned coal processing plant in Neryungri, Republic of Sakha, injuring four individuals. Over 50 firefighters were deployed to control the blaze, exacerbated by the building's design and flammable materials. An explosion was speculated but remains unverified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 09:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fire erupted at a Mechel-owned coal processing plant in Neryungri, far northeastern Russia, injuring four people, according to officials and company representatives. The incident occurred in the warehouse of finished goods after a methane blaze erupted, prompting immediate evacuation efforts.

The Neryungri plant, operational since 1984, boasts an annual production capacity of nine million tons of coal. Reportedly, over 50 firefighters and 12 pieces of equipment were dispatched to the scene to control the fire. Deputy Chief Denis Gerasimenko highlighted challenges due to the plant's structural design and the presence of a flammable load.

Reports circulated on Russian Telegram channels about a potential explosion at the site, although Reuters stated that it could not independently verify these claims. The situation remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

