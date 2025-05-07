Dollar Steadies Amid Fed Decision and U.S.-China Trade Talks Setback

The U.S. dollar showed signs of stability on Wednesday, just before a pivotal Federal Reserve meeting expected to influence economic policy in an uncertain climate. Concurrently, major Asian investors continued divesting from U.S. assets amidst easing fears of a trade war due to upcoming U.S.-China discussions scheduled for Saturday.

Investors, particularly in emerging markets, have been withdrawing from the dollar, prompted by ongoing global economic concerns. While a modest dollar recovery emerged with trade talk anticipation, general skepticism about the U.S. economic outlook persists, according to market analyst Tony Sycamore from IG.

Meanwhile, currency markets, already disrupted by Taiwan's dollar rally, witnessed China's central bank planning its first rate cut, aiming to shore up its economy. The Federal Reserve remains unlikely to alter interest rates immediately, adding another layer of complexity to an already volatile economic landscape as U.S. stock futures reacted optimistically to upcoming trade dialogues.

