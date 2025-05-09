Left Menu

Delhi Medical Association Rallies Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

As India-Pakistan tensions rise, the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) advises medical professionals to prioritize national service over routine duties. Hospitals are urged to enhance safety protocols, prepare for emergencies, and maintain operational readiness. Meanwhile, top government officials meet to address security threats, following India's Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructures.

Delhi Medical Association (Photo/@IMA_NDB). Image Credit: ANI
In response to the escalating India-Pakistan tensions, the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) issued an advisory urging medical professionals to prioritize national service. This advisory calls for canceling non-essential activities and enhancing hospital safety and preparedness.

The DMA recommends suspending socio-cultural events to focus on national needs. Hospitals are advised to bolster safety protocols, conduct mock drills, and review emergency systems. Medical staff are urged to prepare for trauma care, ensuring readiness through cancelled leave and full operational capability.

The association emphasizes the importance of countering misinformation and staying informed through verified government updates. Coordination with local health departments and defense teams is also recommended to ensure a unified response.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level meeting to tackle security issues. Key officials, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and NSA Ajit Doval, reviewed the situation following Pakistani drone sightings and blackout enforcements in sensitive regions.

The tensions follow India's Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructures as a response to recent attacks. The operation highlights the ongoing security challenges and India's stance against terrorism.

