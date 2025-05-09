Karnataka Minister Urges Action on Indo-Pak Fake News

Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad has expressed serious concern over the spread of fake news relating to India-Pakistan tensions, urging the government to address this critical issue. In a media statement, he asserted, "It is crucial that the Ministry of Defence or another responsible entity addresses these fabrications. Misleading information can create societal chaos. I urge the government to verify all disseminated videos."

The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check unit continues to dismantle inaccuracies propagated on social media. Pakistani social media accounts are being accused of distorting narratives with targeted misinformation campaigns amidst the prevailing tension.

Simultaneously, the Ministry of Defence has called on media outlets and individuals to refrain from live reports on defense strategies or troop movements, highlighting the potential risk to security operations. Historical incidents, such as the Kargil War, 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and the Kandahar hijacking, were referenced to underscore these warnings.

The Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, stipulate that only designated officials may release information during anti-terror efforts. The Ministry emphasized collective responsibility in safeguarding national security. On Thursday night, Pakistan launched coordinated drone and missile strikes along India's western border targeting areas in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan. Indian defense systems, notably the S-400, reportedly intercepted these attacks, minimizing damage.

This incident follows India's Operation Sindoor, aimed at Pakistani militant bases after the tragic loss of 26 tourists in a Kashmir terror attack on April 22. Amid ongoing tensions, global leaders continue to advocate for diplomatic solutions to avoid further escalation.

